Sheikha Moza Meets President Of Hariri Foundation
Date
1/23/2025 8:03:01 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met Thursday, January 23, 2024, with HE Bahia Hariri, President of Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development.
Held on the margin of QF celebration of the International Day of Education at Qatar National convention Center, the meeting discussed potential avenues of collaboration between QF and the Hariri Foundation in the areas of family policy, education and sustainable human development.
