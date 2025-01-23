Sheikha Moza Meets President Of Hariri Foundation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser met Thursday, January 23, 2024, with HE Bahia Hariri, President of Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development.

Held on the margin of QF celebration of the International Day of Education at Qatar National Center, the meeting discussed potential avenues of collaboration between QF and the Hariri Foundation in the areas of family policy, education and sustainable human development.