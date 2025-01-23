Trump reveals USD500 billion AI ‘Stargate’

(MENAFN) US President Donald has unveiled a new $500 billion initiative, Project Stargate, designed to bolster the United States' position at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. The project is a collaboration between tech giants OpenAI, Oracle, and Japan’s SoftBank, with the companies pledging $100 billion in initial investments, and an additional $400 billion planned over the next four years.



Trump described Stargate as a “monumental undertaking” and a bold affirmation of America's potential, emphasizing its role in ensuring US dominance in the global AI race, particularly against China. Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison confirmed that the first of up to 20 data centers are under construction in Texas to meet the growing computational needs of AI systems. These centers are expected to create over 100,000 jobs across the country.



OpenAI, known for developing the popular AI model ChatGPT, has revealed key technology partners including Arm, Microsoft, and NVIDIA. The initiative aims to build Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), a broader and more advanced form of AI, which could revolutionize various sectors but also carries potential risks to humanity, according to experts. Trump's announcement also included a reversal of former President Biden's 2023 executive order intended to mitigate AI risks.

