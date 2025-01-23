Musk reacts to ‘Nazi salute’ allegations

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has responded to accusations that he performed a Nazi salute during his speech at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, calling the allegations part of a “dirty tricks campaign.” The controversy arose when the billionaire made an arm gesture while addressing supporters, which many online commentators interpreted as a Nazi salute. Musk, who was addressing the crowd at the Capital One Arena, placed his right hand over his heart and raised it at an angle, palm down.



In response to the accusations, Musk brushed off the claims, agreeing with social users who suggested it was a “hoax.” He remarked that the “everyone is Hitler” attack was tired and unoriginal. The Anti-Defamation League weighed in, suggesting Musk likely made an awkward gesture out of enthusiasm rather than an intentional salute. They also called for greater understanding and grace in interpreting such moments.



Some have pointed out that other political figures, including prominent Democrats, have made similar gestures without facing the same media backlash, while others speculated that Musk’s arm movement could be linked to his reported Asperger’s syndrome.

