ICC assumes ‘paralyzing’ Trump sanctions

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing for a potential "paralyzing" response from the new U.S. administration, which may impose harsh financial and travel sanctions, according to The Guardian. This expected backlash stems from the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Sources within the court fear that President Donald could soon enforce sanctions, targeting the ICC, its chief prosecutor, and its judges. Although the U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to impose such sanctions, Senate approval is still pending. However, insiders worry that Trump may bypass Congress and use an executive order to impose the restrictions.



The sanctions could severely impact the court's ability to operate, including limiting access to banking systems, IT infrastructure, and crucial services like cloud storage provided by Microsoft. Some ICC officials warned that the sanctions could be intended not just to limit the court's function but to shut it down entirely.



During his previous presidency, Trump had a close relationship with Netanyahu and had already imposed sanctions on the ICC in 2020 over its investigation into potential war crimes in Afghanistan. These sanctions were lifted under President Biden in 2021.

