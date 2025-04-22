PM Modi Lands In Jeddah For Two-Day State Visit To Saudi Arabia Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi landed in Jeddah on Tuesday, April 22, for his two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi, along with Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will co-chair the 2nd Leaders' Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council during his visit to the country.

(Keep checking for more updates)