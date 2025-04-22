403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Modi Lands In Jeddah For Two-Day State Visit To Saudi Arabia Watch
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi landed in Jeddah on Tuesday, April 22, for his two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
PM Modi, along with Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will co-chair the 2nd Leaders' Meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council during his visit to the country.
(Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment