Kashmir News: Gunfire Heard As Tourists Attacked By Terrorists In Pahalgam's Baisaran, Police Rushed To Spot
Security forces have been rushed to the area and an operation is currently under way.
Further details are awaited as the situation develops.
Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council party posted about the attack on X (formerly Twitter).
Tagging J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Umar Talashi wrote,“Disturbing news coming from Pahalgam where tourists were attacked by terrorists at Baisaran. Just received a distressed call from one of victims wife who is known to me. Requesting HCM @OmarAbdullah Sb HMLA @altaf_kaloo & @JmuKmrPolice to extend the help immediately."
(This is a developing story. More details will be added, when they are available)
