Kashmir News: Gunfire Heard As Tourists Attacked By Terrorists In Pahalgam's Baisaran, Police Rushed To Spot

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of tourists has reportedly come under attack by terrorists in Baisaran of Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Casualties are feared, though the precise number remains unconfirmed at this stage. Kashmir Police said that firing shots heard in upper meadows of Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Security forces have been rushed to the area and an operation is currently under way.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council party posted about the attack on X (formerly Twitter).

Tagging J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Umar Talashi wrote,“Disturbing news coming from Pahalgam where tourists were attacked by terrorists at Baisaran. Just received a distressed call from one of victims wife who is known to me. Requesting HCM @OmarAbdullah Sb HMLA @altaf_kaloo & @JmuKmrPolice to extend the help immediately."

(This is a developing story. More details will be added, when they are available)