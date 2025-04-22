Korean Air And UNICEF Korea Launch Global Charity Initiative

Dhaka: Korean Air has signed a social contribution agreement with the Korean Committee for UNICEF and launched the global children's support campaign, Flight for a Better Tomorrow.

As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will launch the“Flight for Better Tomorrow” campaign, expected to begin as early as May 2025. The program will introduce an easy way for travelers to make online donations while booking their flights-making it easier to give back through travel.

This initiative supports Korean Air's new corporate mission, specifically the“Better Tomorrow” pillar, which highlights the airline's commitment to social responsibility, global exchange and sustainable development.

Donations can be made directly via the Korean Air website. After purchasing flight tickets, customers will see a banner on the confirmation screen that links to the campaign's donation page. Website visitors can also access the donation portal at any time by clicking the campaign logo at the bottom of the homepage-no ticket purchase required.

All proceeds from the campaign will go toward UNICEF's Core Resources for Results program, which funds vital projects for children in underserved communities. Donations will help provide essentials like water purification tablets, school supplies, malnutrition treatment and polio vaccines.

To help raise awareness, Korean Air and UNICEF Korea will soon release a promotional video featuring Korean ballad singer Moon-Sae Lee.

The partnership reflects the shared vision between Korean Air and UNICEF Korea to create lasting, positive change around the world, especially for children.

It also reinforces Korean Air's ongoing commitment to its core values, social responsibility and advancement of sustainable practices throughout its global operations.

