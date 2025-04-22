Emirates Launches Special Initiative To Improve The Lives Of Children

Dubai: Emirates launches special donation matching initiative with aim to strengthen support for 13 grassroots NGOs that safeguard the health and wellbeing of children worldwide. For every dollar, dirham or any currency donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, Emirates will fully match every contribution made up to US $10,000.

Every Emirates flight offers donation envelopes and customers can drop in any amount they wish to donate in any currency, seal it and hand to a Cabin Crew member. Customers can also donate using their credit or debit card. The dedicated, secure and convenient Emirates Airline Foundation payment portal can also be used for donation. Bank transfer or cheque made payable to 'Emirates Airline Foundation' are accepted.

Today, the Foundation supports 13 NGOs in 9 countries. The foundation supports safe housing, essential nutrition and healthcare, secure educational opportunities and vocational development, medical, engineering and education missions. The Emirates Airline Foundation has transformed the lives of thousands of children over the last two decades.

Funding towards projects is made possible by the generous donations from Emirates customers, donors and employees. Nearly all inbound funding goes directly to projects, and all efforts are made to minimize administrative costs through the support of employee volunteers.

