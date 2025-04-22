Minister S.M. Nasar, MLA Inigo Irudayaraj To Represent Tamil Nadu At Pope Francis' Funeral

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has deputed Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister, S.M. Nasar, and MLA Inigo S. Irudayaraj to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City, slated to be held on Saturday.

The two leaders will represent the Tamil Nadu government at the final farewell ceremony of the late pontiff.

This decision follows the state Assembly passing a condolence resolution on Tuesday, paying homage to Pope Francis.

In his condolence message, CM Stalin expressed profound grief over the Pope's demise and hailed his enduring legacy as a transformative figure in global religious and humanitarian circles.

"Pope Francis was a beacon of compassion and progressive values. His leadership redefined the Catholic Church, embracing inclusivity, humility, and social justice," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin further noted that Pope Francis championed the cause of the poor and the marginalised, advocated for global peace and interfaith dialogue, and brought moral courage to the highest office of the Catholic Church.

“His commitment to human dignity, environmental stewardship, and bridging religious divides earned him admiration far beyond the Catholic world,” he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the global outpouring of condolences that followed the Pope's passing, underscoring the widespread reverence for his spiritual and humanitarian contributions.

Pope Francis's funeral will be held at 8 a.m. (GMT) on Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, a site of deep personal significance for the pontiff.

The basilica, one of the four major papal basilicas, has been a central Marian shrine for over sixteen centuries. Pope Francis often prayed here, especially after returning from his numerous apostolic visits abroad.

This will be the first papal burial at the Basilica since the 17th century, when Pope Clement IX was interred there. The basilica is also the final resting place of seven other popes, saints, including Matthew and Jerome, and Renaissance master Gian Lorenzo Bernini and his family.