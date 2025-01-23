EMAAR India Launches Urban Ascent in Gurugram

(MENAFN- dentsu) Gurugram, 23 January 2025: Emaar India, the Indian business entity of the globally renowned brand EMAAR, announced the launch of its latest luxury residential project, ‘Urban Ascent’ at Sector 112, Gurugram, strategically situated on Dwarka Expressway. The location is at the cusp of Delhi and Gurugram, offering easy access to robust physical and social infrastructure. Dwarka Expressway, since its inauguration, has been a hotbed of investment, especially for Delhi residents, owing to the ease of access it has created to both Gurugram business & entertainment hubs as well as to national capital-Delhi.



Urban Ascent, spanning 140,606 sq. m. (9.164 acres), is a statement of refined living, seamlessly blending modern luxury & convenience. The project offers a range of thoughtfully designed spacious 3 & 4 BHK residences to suit diverse customer needs, offering ample space for an opulent lifestyle. Urban Ascent boasts of seamless connectivity, being less than 0.5 Km from Dwarka Expressway, linking it to NH-48 providing quick access to Gurugram business hubs on one side and Yashobhoomi & Dwarka side of Delhi, on the other.



Safety & Elevated Lifestyle

The project strategically incorporates a central activity podium architecture designed that enhances safety, additionally, all amenities including the clubhouse, are designed and integrated on an elevated platform, eliminating any interference from vehicular movement. Furthermore, the living and dining areas are adorned with marble, seamless glass railings in the balcony, shower partition with frosted film in master toilet, modular kitchen with chimney & Hob and white goods like oven, microwave, refrigerator, washing machine & RO system.



Futuristic & Sustainable

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability, the project cultivates a vibrant landscape with over 350 native trees to be planted. Key sustainable features at this IGBC Gold pre-certified project include rainwater harvesting, water efficient plumbing fixtures, water waste recycling and reuse, environment friendly waste management, solar powered common area & provision for EV charging, ensuring a cleaner, greener environment for all residents.



Prime Connectivity

Urban Ascent offers seamless accessibility, located just 45 minutes from the airport, ensuring unmatched convenience for frequent travellers and effortless access for visitors. It offers seamless accessibility to the nearest Gurgaon railway station (6.8 Kms); Dwarka sector 25 metro station (5 Kms); and in close proximity to hospitals – Park Hospital (4.5 Kms), Columbia Asia Hospital (5.6 Kms), Manipal Hospital (6.1 Kms). Also, providing ease of access to educational institutes like – Orchids The International School (1.9 Kms), Shikshiyan School (4.7 Kms), Delhi Public School Sector 102 (8.5 Kms). The project is also close to commercial and retail destinations with EBD114Nxt, Arcade 114, Grand Central, Yashobhoomi Convention Center, within a radius of 8 Kms.



Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO, Emaar India, said, “We are excited to launch our first project of 2025, Urban Ascent is more than just a residential project – it’s a lifestyle crafted for those who seek comfort, convenience and a connection to nature. In line with our ethos of building state-of-the-art project with excellent quality, innovation and transparency; this project is designed to offer our residents not just a home, but an elevated lifestyle enriched with world-class amenities, seamless connectivity, and sustainable living spaces. At Emaar, we are committed to creating spaces that people are proud to call home, and Urban Ascent is a reflection of that vision. We are dedicated to building communities that perfectly embody a sense of belonging coupled with a cohesive and congenial living experience.”

Urban Ascent offers thoughtfully curated amenities for each age group, accentuating the experience of luxury and the feel of living in an elite community, staying true to the values of sustainability.



Refined Living & Indulgence

For fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers, ‘Urban Ascent’ offers a safe and serene environment, featuring amenities like jogging track, yoga pavilion, Zen garden, and an open-air theatre and well-equipped gymnasium designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. The clubhouse of 36,000 sq. ft. built-up area includes premium facilities, such as a restaurant, café, banquet hall, squash court, indoor games area, and swimming pools for adults and kids, ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and luxury. Families can enjoy a multi-purpose court with tennis and basketball facility, kids’ play area, outdoor gymnasium, and pet park, perfect spaces for relaxation. Designed to enhance everyday living, the development seamlessly blends functionality with wellness and leisure.



Safe & Secure

Urban Ascent offers some of the latest safety and security amenities as a gated community, with biometric digital lock at apartment main door and video door phone. CCTV in the main entrance lobby, basement lobby, external periphery and inside lift cars. The tower lobby reception and main gate are equipped with VDP-cum-access control for enhanced security and convenience. Additionally, the Central Activity Podium ensures a vehicle free zone for all residents to enjoy nature within a safe environment.





