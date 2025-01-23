Luxury Brands Pivot To The U.S. As Chinese Spending Slows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The luxury goods sets its sights on the United States to drive growth in 2025. This shift comes as the sector faces a slowdown in other key markets.



According to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, the global luxury expects muted growth of 2-4% annually from 2025 to 2027. The U.S. luxury market stands out with projected growth of 4-6% per year through 2027.



This outpaces other regions, including China and Europe. The American market benefits from decreasing inflation rates and a growing ultra-high net worth population. These factors make the U.S. an attractive target for luxury brands seeking to boost sales.



China, once a reliable growth engine, now poses challenges for luxury companies. Economic instability has led to a decline in consumer spending. The Chinese luxury market is expected to recover gradually over the next two years.



However, it will not match its previous rapid growth rates. Luxury brands are adapting their strategies to navigate this new landscape. They focus on retaining high-net-worth customers while appealing to the middle class.







This group accounts for half of global luxury consumption. Companies also invest in digital innovation and sustainability to meet changing consumer demands. The luxury fashion market expects to reach $238 billion in 2025, growing at a 5% annual rate.

Growth Trends and Challenges in the Luxury Market

Leather goods and jewelry are projected to be the strongest performers. These segments may grow by 4-6% annually between 2025 and 2027. Industry leaders like LVMH, Richemont , and Hermès are likely to widen their lead over competitors.



Their focus on ultra-wealthy clients and exclusive experiences sets them apart. Smaller luxury markets, such as Japan, also present opportunities for growth. As the sector adjusts to slower growth, brands must rethink their strategies.



Price increases, which drove over 80% of growth from 2019 to 2023, are no longer sustainable. Companies now prioritize innovation, value, and creativity to attract and retain customers.



The luxury industry faces a critical period of transition. Success will depend on adapting to new market realities and consumer preferences. Brands that can navigate these challenges may emerge stronger in the evolving luxury landscape.

MENAFN23012025007421016031ID1109121432