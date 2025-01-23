Grace In Every Detail: Savanna's Ramadan Collection
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Savanna's Ramadan collection is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of shared moments and the connections that define the holy month. Drawing inspiration from traditional silhouettes, the collection is reimagined with a modern twist, reflecting Savanna's unique creative identity. Each design is adorned with delicate leaf motifs, adding a touch of natural elegance.
