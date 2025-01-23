Al Ahli And Al Khor Claim Wins In Qatar Basketball League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar League season maintained its thrilling momentum during the 11th round, highlighted by notable outcomes, particularly Al Ahli's triumph over Al Wakrah in a highly-entertaining game, as well as Al Khor's unexpected victory against Al Sadd yesterday.

In the opening game, Al Ahli secured a significant win against Al Wakrah, concluding with a 77-68 score during the match at the QBF Indoor Hall.

With this win, Al Ahli increased their total to 18 points, positioning themselves in third place, while Al Wakrah remained in eighth place with 13 points.

In a surprising turn of events, Al Khor triumphed over Al Sadd with a final score of 75-73 in their matchup. With this victory, Al Khor improved their total to 12 points, yet remained in ninth place, while Al Sadd retained their position in second place with 19 points, trailing the leader, Al Rayyan, by two points.

In another fixture of the 11th round, Al Shamal will face Qatar SC at Al Gharafa Hall today. Al Shamal enter this match in fifth place with 15 points, while Qatar Club are positioned sixth with 14 points.