Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peri-implantitis Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Method Type and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peri-implantitis market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The success rate of dental implants was reported to be 92%-98% over a period of 10 years. Yet, factors like increasing patients with a history of periodontitis, the advent of technological advancement pertaining to efficient treatment of peri-implantitis, and a rise in the patient population prone to smoking and diabetes are fueling the market growth.



Peri-implantitis Market Report: Highlights



The surgical segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the fact that surgical debridement procedures are efficient and are considered as the most effective technique to treat peri-implantitis

Laser debridement non-surgical technique is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it has improved clinical outcomes are efficient due to selective calculus removal

Europe dominated the market in 2024 owing to the rising technological advancements for peri-implantitis treatment In the Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric patient population, rising awareness about dental implants and associated disease, and rapid technological advancements.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes