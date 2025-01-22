GCC Chief, S. Korean Minister Discuss FTA Updates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with South Korean of Trade, and Inkyo Cheong in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-2025), reviewed the latest developments of the Free Trade Agreement between the GCC countries and the Republic of Korea, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat.

Both sides explored ways to strengthen GCC-South Korean partnerships in vital sectors and the strategic dialogue under the joint action plan, the statement added. (end)

