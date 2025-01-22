Life Time Releases 2025 Calendar Of Iconic Athletic Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "I'm proud of our team's efforts in solidifying Life Time as a leader in delivering world-class endurance events that set the standard," said Michelle Duffy, Senior Director of Marketing for Life Time. "Our 2025 event lineup reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation, unforgettable experiences, and meaningful partnerships with local host communities, while inspiring healthier, happier lives for our participants from around the world."

Life Time's portfolio of athletic events is part of a comprehensive ecosystem of wellness offerings that deliver life-changing experiences beyond the health club. From renowned athletic country clubs, programming and services to on-demand classes on our complimentary digital app and a full line of supplement products, Life Time is the ultimate partner in leading a healthy way of life.

The 2025 Life Time Athletic Events lineup includes:



February 1-2: Life Time Miami Marathon and Half presented by Free People Movement , Fla. – The iconic race weekend kicks off Saturday with the Tropical 5K ahead of Sunday's world-renowned marathon and half marathon distances. All distances are sold out.

March 2: Life Time 305 Half Marathon and 5K presented by Baptist Health , Fla. – A fast and flat run through the coastal streets of Miami and Miami Beach makes for a vibrant race experience for more than 3,500 runners. Registration is now open.

April 10-13: Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental , Calif. – The world's premier cycling festival complete with competitive racing and recreational tours takes place over four days in beautiful Monterey, Calif. The gravel race is the first Life Time Grand Prix event of the 2025 series. Registration for events and camping is now open.

May 18: Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K , Ill. – This half marathon and 10K celebrates the city's emergence from winter hibernation and delivers a picturesque urban setting with a gorgeous lakefront course. Registration is now open.

May 29-June 1: Life Time UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shiman , Kan. – The iconic, ultra-endurance bicycling challenge of 25, 50, 100, 200, or 350 miles of gravel through the Flint Hills of Kansas. The 2025 lottery results were announced on Nov. 21, 2024. Visit the website to learn more about other ways to race. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

June 28: Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva , Colo. – The nation's toughest marathon and the first event in the Leadville Race Series, participants run through the historic mining district's challenging trails to the highest point of any Leadville Race Series event: Mosquito Pass (13,185 feet). Registration is now open.

June 28: Life Time Lutsen 99er presented by Visit Cook County , Minn. – The ultimate off-road adventure on Minnesota's North Shore, offering race distances for the whole family (99, 59, 45 and 29 miles) plus kids races. The 99-mile distance is also a Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier. Registration is now open.

July 12: Life Time Crusher in the Tushar , Utah – The toughest 69.9 miles on the planet, this event reigns as the ultimate test of cycling endurance. Climbing over 10,000 feet, cyclists race through the captivating landscape of Utah's Tushar Mountains. New in 2025, this event will serve as an UNBOUND qualifier. Registration is now open.

July 12: Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. – With 8,000 feet of elevation gain over 50 miles of panoramic Leadville views, the Silver Rush 50 Run offers the perfect trial run - and qualifying event - for the LT100 Run. Registration is now open.

July 13: Life Time Silver Rush 50 MTB presented by Kenetik , Colo. – From technical climbs to high-speed descents, riders take on 8,000 feet of elevation gain over the stunning 50-mile course. It is a qualifying event for the LT100 MTB. Registration is now open.

July 19: Life Time Tahoe Trail MTB , Calif. – Celebrating 15 years in an iconic recreation destination, cyclists ride through pine forests and across breathtaking summits on their choice of a single 50K loop, or two rounds for a chance to qualify for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. Registration is now open.

July 20: Life Time Tahoe Trail Run , Calif. – New for 2025! The Life Time Tahoe Trail is introducing a trail run event as an addition to the endurance racing weekend in Tahoe. Offering a 50K (30-mile) and a 16K (10-mile), each distance features stunning views in every direction. The 50K trail run is the only California-based qualifying event for the iconic Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run. Registration is now open.

July 25-27: Life Time Leadville Stage Race presented by Keneti Colo. – This race takes on the breathtaking backdrops and high-altitude climbs of the iconic Leadville Trail 100 MTB course across three exciting days - earning you a shot to qualify for the Life Time LT100 MTB along the way. Registration is sold out.

August 9: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik , Colo. – Back for its 31st year, the 100-mile race is one of the most prestigious endurance mountain biking events in the world. The 2025 lottery results were announced on Jan. 7. Visit the website to see other ways to qualify. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

August 10: Life Time Leadville Trail 10K Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. – As the shortest race in the Leadville Race Series, the Leadville 10K Run offers the opportunity to experience the magic of Leadville for runners of all abilities. Cast against Leadville's breathtaking mountain backdrop, the 10K covers the first and final 3.1 miles of the Race Across the Sky. Registration is now open.

August 16-17: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva , Colo. – Where it all began back in 1983, now back for its 42nd edition. The legendary "Race Across the Sky" 100-mile run is one of the oldest, most storied endurance running events in the world. The 2025 lottery results were announced on January 7. Visit the website to see other ways to qualify.

September 13: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival , Wis. – An epic weekend of racing in Wisconsin's Northwoods with an early fall foliage backdrop. Kids races, a 16-mile distance and the marquee 40-mile race offers something for the whole family. Registration opens February 5. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

September 27: The Life Time Rad Dirt Fest , Colo. – Taking place in Trinidad, Colorado amongst the rugged Spanish Peaks, The Rad Dirt Fest offers 110, 70 and 40 mile distances in a unique recreation destination. New in 2025, the 110 and 70-mile races will serve as UNBOUND qualifiers. Registration opens on February 10.

September 28: Life Time Chicago Half Marathon & 5K , Ill. – Highlighting Chicago's south shore, this is the only event to shut down both lanes of Lake Shore Drive to offer traffic-free views of the Windy City. Registration is now open.

October 13: Life Time Little Sugar MTB , Ark. – Take on the best mountain bike trails that Bentonville and Bella Vista have to offer! 100K, 50K, or 20K courses available that will have your legs burning and heart pumping. This third-year event is a Leadville Trail 100 MTB qualifier. Registration opens on March 3. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

October 19: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel , Ark. – Rounding out the Big Sugar Classic on gravel roads and through the rugged highlands of the Ozark Mountains in Northwest Arkansas and Southern Missouri. The event offers 25-, 50- and 100-mile distances and culminates at the ultimate finish party, the Gravel Rave. New in 2025, the 100-mile race will serve as an UNBOUND qualifier. Registration opens March 3. This is a Life Time Grand Prix event.

November 8: Life Time Austin Rattler MTB & Life Time Austin Rattler Run , Texas – Join us in Texas Hill Country for a weekend celebration of endurance sports. Offering 20, 40, and 60-mile mountain bike distances, as well as 10-mile, 20-mile, and 50K run distances, there is something for everyone. The longest distance in each discipline also serves as a Leadville qualifier. Registration is now open.

November 28: Life Time Turkey Trot Chicago , Ill. – Join fellow runners, joggers, and walkers at Chicago's largest and most iconic Thanksgiving Day race. Registration opens spring 2025. November 28: Life Time Turkey Trot Miami 5K & 10K presented by Baptist Health , Fla. – Kick off Thanksgiving Day at this family-friendly race in beautiful Tropical Park. Registration opens spring 2025.

*Other event announcements may come throughout the year.

Life Time Athletic Events also provide the opportunity to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life through the Life Time Foundation 's charity slot program. This program allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by fundraising for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which, through financial grants and direct action, supports programs for healthy people and a healthy planet, including youth nutrition and youth movement programs, as well as forestation, restoration, and conservation efforts.

For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit .

