Systech Introduces Semi-Automated Aggregation Solution For The Pharmaceutical Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech , part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced the introduction of the ST16 Semi-Automated Multi-Aggregation Station for manufacturers, marketers, repackagers and distributors. This integrated offering seamlessly combines industry-leading software with robust, flexible hardware to help optimize productivity, improve operational efficiency and streamline processes.

"We are thrilled to unveil our newest turnkey offering, the ST16 Semi-Automated Multi-Aggregation Station, which simplifies aggregation implementation," said Sreedhar Patnala, General Manager, Systech. "This unique solution provides dual functionality of aggregation and rework in a compact footprint, empowering our customers with unmatched flexibility and enhanced efficiency."

Efficient aggregation is critical in today's fast-paced pharmaceutical supply chain, where typically over one million units leave distribution locations each day. Accurate packaging aggregation data helps reduce bottlenecks and eliminates the need to open every non-aggregated case for manual unit scanning, significantly improving throughput and precision.

The ST16 Semi-Automated Multi-Aggregation Station automatically detects when a case is ready and initiates the packing process while inspecting the case label to ensure accuracy. The system provides flexibility with case and pallet label printers, as well as the option for pallet label inspection. The ST16 serves dual purposes for both aggregation and rework tasks at a single station. To simplify machine operation, the system incorporates remote focus technology, which reduces the need for mechanical adjustments and minimizes maintenance requirements.

The ST16 was thoughtfully designed for users with its ergonomic set-up, ease of maintenance and intuitive Pack-By-Layer software, which enables rapid aggregation and minimal operator intervention.

Systech is unveiling the ST16 Semi-Automated Multi-Aggregation Station at the PharmaPack 2025 event, which is held from January 22-23 at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles - Hall 7.2 in Paris, France.

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity, and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence, and connected product solutions provider and a part of Dover Corporation. Visit for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

