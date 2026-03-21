Man Fined Dh10,000, Barred From Transfers For Sending Cash To Drug Dealers' Account

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narcotics","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"crime","name":"Crime","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/crime","id":85787,"parent-id":85786,"display-name":"Crime News","collection":{"slug":"crime-uae","name":"Crime","id":195298},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Bahni Bandyopadhyay","custom_slug":"Man barred from transfers sending cash drug dealer 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A European man has been banned from carrying out money transfers for two years after a UAE court convicted him of depositing money into a bank account linked to drug dealers in order to purchase narcotics.<\/p>

The court also imposed a Dh10,000 fine after finding him guilty of participating in financial transactions connected to drug promotion.<\/p>

According to police investigations, the case began when the defendant came into contact with a drug promoter through the messaging application WhatsApp. During their conversations, the promoter allegedly offered to sell narcotics and sent the defendant photographs of the drugs, including crystal meth and hashish.<\/p>