Espresso With Eidiya On The Side: UAE Cafe-Goers Queue Up For Festive Surprise

Wacup Cafe <\/p><\/div>","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1164,"height":1148,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[554,543]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/fmzmyno6\/3fca4e18-fca6-4095-8c16-f03175e906a0.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,155,1164,776"},{"id":"ed773725-c4c0-4a4d-aeeb-055945c73e9d","type":"text","family_id":"4ff52834-1db3-43d7-b82d-508b79fac1ac","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/ed773725-c4c0-4a4d-aeeb-055945c73e9d","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"

Customers often arrive expecting only their daily coffee but are surprised. Staff present Eidiya envelopes alongside orders, prompting excitement and spontaneous reactions.<\/p>

\u201cPeople stop to take photos, share their experience, and even come back to try their luck again,\u201d Al Nuaimi added.<\/p>

The envelopes at Wacup Cafe typically include small cash amounts ranging from Dh5 to Dh10 as well as free drinks, underscoring that the gesture carries more meaning than its monetary value.<\/p>

A similar scene unfolds at Jeis Cafe, where owner Abdulrahman Al Hadrami said the concept was designed to elevate the cafe experience.<\/p>

\u201cWe wanted it to be more than just coffee, it\u2019s a moment of joy and sharing,\u201d he said. \u201cEid is about gifts and surprises, so we translated that into something modern that fits our cafe.\u201d<\/p>

The response, he noted, exceeded expectations. Long queues formed early in the day, with steady crowds continuing throughout Eid.<\/p>

Coupons offering buy-one-get-one-free deals and 20 per cent discounts for Eid<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":" Jeis Cafe <\/p><\/div>","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1179,"height":1632,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":708887,"file_name":"IMG3967.jpg","focus_point":[]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur"},{"id":"37546849-2591-4eaf-8679-7d2ef3759356","type":"text","family_id":"36efe75d-20e9-44bb-ae3f-b8d2e5ddad3c","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/37546849-2591-4eaf-8679-7d2ef3759356","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":" Jeis Cafe <\/p><\/div>","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1179,"height":1632,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":708887,"file_name":"IMG3967.jpg","focus_point":[]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/viq7801a\/IMG3967.jpg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur"},{"id":"37546849-2591-4eaf-8679-7d2ef3759356","type":"text","family_id":"36efe75d-20e9-44bb-ae3f-b8d2e5ddad3c","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/37546849-2591-4eaf-8679-7d2ef3759356","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":" An initiative at Jeis Cafe introduced last year in collaboration with the Beans app offered a wider variety of prizes, from simple offers to higher-value rewards, ensuring every envelope delivered a unique experience.<\/p> "},{"id":"4b352e8e-2ac4-419b-8df2-06bc1147fbcd","type":"image","family_id":"2935bd62-8689-47c0-b867-63e29ea9b122","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/4b352e8e-2ac4-419b-8df2-06bc1147fbcd","title":" The initiative, in collaboration with the Beans app, was launched during last Eid<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":" Jeis Cafe <\/p><\/div>","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","hero_image_metadata":{"width":913,"height":793,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":277512,"file_name":"78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","focus_point":[]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur"},{"id":"81934f1c-7f2d-4241-bec1-fd811c9dbbba","type":"text","family_id":"aa6074a6-ef4f-4aff-b40d-ba6119250fa9","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/81934f1c-7f2d-4241-bec1-fd811c9dbbba","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":" Jeis Cafe <\/p><\/div>","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","hero_image_metadata":{"width":913,"height":793,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":277512,"file_name":"78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG","focus_point":[]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/9jt641ib\/78f7c475-0748-49bd-83dc-1af03135ceec.JPG?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur"},{"id":"81934f1c-7f2d-4241-bec1-fd811c9dbbba","type":"text","family_id":"aa6074a6-ef4f-4aff-b40d-ba6119250fa9","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/81934f1c-7f2d-4241-bec1-fd811c9dbbba","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":" The element of surprise plays a key role. Customers often open envelopes on the spot, sharing smiles, laughter, and sometimes even gifting their winnings to others.<\/p> The element of surprise plays a key role. Customers often open envelopes on the spot, sharing smiles, laughter, and sometimes even gifting their winnings to others.<\/p> \u201cIt creates a beautiful atmosphere,\u201d Al Hadrami said. \u201cIt\u2019s not just a transaction, it\u2019s a memory.\u201d<\/p> \u201cIt creates a beautiful atmosphere,\u201d Al Hadrami said. \u201cIt\u2019s not just a transaction, it\u2019s a memory.\u201d<\/p> Meanwhile, at One Round Coffee, manager Kevin described how the idea, introduced by the caf\u00e9\u2019s owner, quickly gained popularity.<\/p> Meanwhile, at One Round Coffee, manager Kevin described how the idea, introduced by the caf\u00e9\u2019s owner, quickly gained popularity.<\/p> \u201cAt first, we didn\u2019t know if it would work, but customers loved it,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s not about what\u2019s inside the envelope, it\u2019s about the happiness and excitement it creates.\u201d<\/p> \u201cAt first, we didn\u2019t know if it would work, but customers loved it,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s not about what\u2019s inside the envelope, it\u2019s about the happiness and excitement it creates.\u201d<\/p> He added that customers often arrive even before opening hours at 7 AM, lining up eagerly for their Eidya and their drink. The initiative runs from the first day of Eid through the third, with visitors eager to be part of the experience.<\/p> He added that customers often arrive even before opening hours at 7 AM, lining up eagerly for their Eidya and their drink. The initiative runs from the first day of Eid through the third, with visitors eager to be part of the experience.<\/p> What began as a small initiative in a handful of cafes is now gaining momentum across the UAE. The trend reflects a broader shift in customer expectations from simply purchasing products to seeking memorable experiences.<\/p> "},{"id":"b5c447b6-95b0-45c0-8ea4-cb4ea4b782cb","type":"text","family_id":"b4cf1f53-ff56-48de-aaf0-900013ac3485","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/b5c447b6-95b0-45c0-8ea4-cb4ea4b782cb","title":"","description":"","metadata": What began as a small initiative in a handful of cafes is now gaining momentum across the UAE. The trend reflects a broader shift in customer expectations from simply purchasing products to seeking memorable experiences.<\/p> "},{"id":"b5c447b6-95b0-45c0-8ea4-cb4ea4b782cb","type":"text","family_id":"b4cf1f53-ff56-48de-aaf0-900013ac3485","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/b5c447b6-95b0-45c0-8ea4-cb4ea4b782cb","title":"","description":"","metadata": The initiative, in collaboration with the Beans app, was launched during last Eid<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":" An initiative at Jeis Cafe introduced last year in collaboration with the Beans app offered a wider variety of prizes, from simple offers to higher-value rewards, ensuring every envelope delivered a unique experience.<\/p> "},{"id":"4b352e8e-2ac4-419b-8df2-06bc1147fbcd","type":"image","family_id":"2935bd62-8689-47c0-b867-63e29ea9b122","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/4b352e8e-2ac4-419b-8df2-06bc1147fbcd","title":" Coupons offering buy-one-get-one-free deals and 20 per cent discounts for Eid<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":"

\u201cPeople weren\u2019t just coming for coffee; they were excited about the idea itself. Many returned again to relive the experience,\u201d he said.<\/p>"},{"id":"7bc3e129-90f7-46c2-b89e-7f3e15773128","type":"image","family_id":"942ff5a9-4ff1-4a6f-8020-d59e67083262","page_url":"\/story\/1e01a0a1-f7c4-4662-96b2-cefa0c2b4c85\/element\/7bc3e129-90f7-46c2-b89e-7f3e15773128","title":"