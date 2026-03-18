Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
American Refueling Aircraft Crashes In Western Iraq : US Central Command

American Refueling Aircraft Crashes In Western Iraq : US Central Command


2026-03-18 03:04:11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United States Central Command said that one of its aerial refueling aircraft, a KCâ€'135, crashed in western Iraq, while a second aircraft involved in the incident landed safely.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the command said, "One of the two aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile or friendly fire."

The command added that it is conducting rescue efforts following the crash.

MENAFN18032026000067011011ID1110879787



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search