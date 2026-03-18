American Refueling Aircraft Crashes In Western Iraq : US Central Command

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United States Central Command said that one of its aerial refueling aircraft, a KCâ€'135, crashed in western Iraq, while a second aircraft involved in the incident landed safely.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the command said, "One of the two aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile or friendly fire."

The command added that it is conducting rescue efforts following the crash.