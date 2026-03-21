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UAE Parents Upgrade Devices, Adjust Routines To Prepare For Kids' Online Classes
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"parents-prepare-kids-online-classes-upgrade-device-adjust-routine","story_data":{"id":"25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced","headline":"UAE parents upgrade devices, adjust routines to prepare for kids\u2019 online classes","wordcount":689,"seo":{"meta_description":"UAE families are preparing to navigate device upgrades, childcare arrangements and the silver lining of a traffic-free start to the day in preparation for online school","meta_title":"UAE parents upgrade devices, adjust routines to prepare for kids\u2019 online classes","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Nasreen Abdulla","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/25abd99b","a\/7383\/2173925"],"story_content_id":"25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced","slug":"uae\/education\/parents-prepare-kids-online-classes-upgrade-device-adjust-routine","linked_stories":{"f1fa2ff4-1753-490a-9c6a-0465e4985885":{"author_name":"Azza Al Ali","headline":"How UAE families are preparing as some schools announce distance learning on Fridays","story_content_id":"f1fa2ff4-1753-490a-9c6a-0465e4985885","slug":"uae\/education\/how-uae-families-are-preparing-as-some-schools-announce-distance-learning-on-fridays","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"education","name":"Education","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/education","id":85788,"parent_id":85786,"display_name":"Education News","collection":{"slug":"education-uae","name":"Education","id":195299},"data":{}},{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":780,"height":439,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[387,215]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-01-06\/9tfywo2q\/4bAC0b04DDGGUGqlnPhTEz3OJsI.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/education\/how-uae-families-are-preparing-as-some-schools-announce-distance-learning-on-fridays","content_updated_at":1771477813032,"author_id":2184989,"first_published_at":1771466400000,"authors":[{"id":2184989,"name":"Azza Al Ali","slug":"azza-al-ali","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-01\/e8z61fhl\/6772835d_de90_433d_823c_f3abbcea3451.jpg","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-08-01\/e8z61fhl\/6772835d_de90_433d_823c_f3abbcea3451.jpg","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Azza Al Ali is a reporter from Ras Al Khaimah, dedicated to sharing stories that bring the community\u2019s voices to life. 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She views the world through a prism of learning: whether it's the earthly pursuit of wisdom or the unearthly mysteries of space. 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While some are taking time off work to assist their children, others are looking forward to a little extra rest before the new school routine begins.<\/p>For Dubai resident Aliya Saleem, Monday will be a day off to help her six-year-old son adjust to online lessons<\/a>. \u201cMy son is six years old and is in Year 2,\u201d she said. \u201cHe has never had experience with online schooling, and I think it will be a little hard to get a primary school student to focus during online lessons. He only had an iPad which he uses to play on. So last week we went shopping for a laptop for him to do classes on.\u201d<\/p>Even with her presence, keeping her son engaged is proving difficult. \u201cEven while he is sitting with me, he wants to play all the time,\u201d she said. \u201cI have no hope of him doing online schooling<\/a> independently. For the time being, I have asked my sister if she can look after him while I work. It is going to be hard because her child will also be doing online school. For a long-term solution, I may have to hire a governess.\u201d<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>Schools in the UAE will switch to online learning for two weeks, starting Monday due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Classes had initially shifted online on March 2, following Iran\u2019s attacks on Gulf states, including the UAE. The measure was extended until Friday, March 6, before authorities announced the early spring break<\/a>. This year, schools had their spring break from March 9 to March 22. <\/p>
Siblings step in<\/h3>For Dubai resident Sabeena Jizam, managing three children presents its own challenges. Her eldest daughter, Diya Mariam, is finishing her final university semester, while her youngest, Duaa Mariam, will attend Year 2. \u201cI think it will be very hard to get my younger one to focus,\u201d she said. \u201cI don\u2019t have work-from-home option so my older children will have to step in to help their younger sister.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"8e48d9c7-cc1e-40aa-b9f1-6f22f7962dbf","type":"image","family_id":"89d29450-6db4-433c-8738-2e162231fa47","page_url":"\/story\/25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced\/element\/8e48d9c7-cc1e-40aa-b9f1-6f22f7962dbf","title":"
Sabeena Jizam with her family<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":"","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1200,"height":1166,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":285813,"file_name":"WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","focus_point":[527,248]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800"},{"id":"153cad81-15f0-4c6b-9005-6c5b7d954780","type":"text","family_id":"b338b578-e9d8-41d6-9d71-0feb41b2f50a","page_url":"\/story\/25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced\/element\/153cad81-15f0-4c6b-9005-6c5b7d954780","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"Her son, Muhammed Fadil, in Class 10, recently had his board exams cancelled. \u201cHe won\u2019t be having classes for a few days so I think he should be able to help her,\u201d she said. \u201cI am just praying that the war ends soon, and peace is restored in the region.\u201d<\/p>The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the continuation of distance learning for students at all higher education institutions nationwide for two weeks following the spring break. Diya said that she hoped her university graduation would go ahead as planned. \u201cA lot of my high school happened online and I missed out on many experiences because of it,\u201d she said. \u201cI hope the same doesn\u2019t happen for my university graduation.\u201d<\/p>
'It is new to both of us'<\/h3>For Abu Dhabi resident Nimmi, her son Imran will continue Year 4 at a British-syllabus school. She said she was waiting to see if she should upgrade her internet or buy new devices. \u201cHe started school as a blended learner at the tail end of the pandemic,\u201d she said. \u201cSo, he has never had to do online learning. It is new to both of us. We will see how the first few days go and then take a call on whether we need new devices or not.\u201d<\/p>She said that although she was disappointed that Imran would miss out on in-person interactions, she was looking forward to being able to sleep in for some extra time. \u201cI will absolutely not miss the morning traffic and the rush to get my son out of the house on time,\u201d she said. \u201cFor now, I am focusing on the positive of the situation and hoping that this situation ends soon.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"e18e95f4-c33b-4893-9b3e-9c2c4f78dca5","type":"text","family_id":"0014e23d-c68a-417d-998e-a2df4c01b3c3","page_url":"\/story\/25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced\/element\/e18e95f4-c33b-4893-9b3e-9c2c4f78dca5","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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