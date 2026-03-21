UAE Parents Upgrade Devices, Adjust Routines To Prepare For Kids' Online Classes

Sabeena Jizam with her family<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":"","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=300&height=200&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=800&height=600&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1200,"height":1166,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":285813,"file_name":"WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg","focus_point":[527,248]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-21\/7zipf558\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-21-at-11.19.39-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,1200,800"},{"id":"153cad81-15f0-4c6b-9005-6c5b7d954780","type":"text","family_id":"b338b578-e9d8-41d6-9d71-0feb41b2f50a","page_url":"\/story\/25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced\/element\/153cad81-15f0-4c6b-9005-6c5b7d954780","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"

Her son, Muhammed Fadil, in Class 10, recently had his board exams cancelled. \u201cHe won\u2019t be having classes for a few days so I think he should be able to help her,\u201d she said. \u201cI am just praying that the war ends soon, and peace is restored in the region.\u201d<\/p>

'It is new to both of us'<\/h3>

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the continuation of distance learning for students at all higher education institutions nationwide for two weeks following the spring break. Diya said that she hoped her university graduation would go ahead as planned. \u201cA lot of my high school happened online and I missed out on many experiences because of it,\u201d she said. \u201cI hope the same doesn\u2019t happen for my university graduation.\u201d<\/p>

For Abu Dhabi resident Nimmi, her son Imran will continue Year 4 at a British-syllabus school. She said she was waiting to see if she should upgrade her internet or buy new devices. \u201cHe started school as a blended learner at the tail end of the pandemic,\u201d she said. \u201cSo, he has never had to do online learning. It is new to both of us. We will see how the first few days go and then take a call on whether we need new devices or not.\u201d<\/p>

She said that although she was disappointed that Imran would miss out on in-person interactions, she was looking forward to being able to sleep in for some extra time. \u201cI will absolutely not miss the morning traffic and the rush to get my son out of the house on time,\u201d she said. \u201cFor now, I am focusing on the positive of the situation and hoping that this situation ends soon.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"e18e95f4-c33b-4893-9b3e-9c2c4f78dca5","type":"text","family_id":"0014e23d-c68a-417d-998e-a2df4c01b3c3","page_url":"\/story\/25abd99b-d5dc-4644-bfcf-5342ca39cced\/element\/e18e95f4-c33b-4893-9b3e-9c2c4f78dca5","title":"","description":"","metadata":