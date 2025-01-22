Trump Backs Musk Or Ellison As Potential Tiktok Buyers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former President Donald Trump suggests Elon Musk and Larry Ellison could take over TikTok's American operations. This proposal came during a event focused on artificial intelligence investments.



Trump stood alongside tech leaders Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, and Masayoshi Son. Trump addressed Ellison directly, proposing a deal to buy TikTok. He suggested giving half to the United States in exchange for operating permission.



Ellison responded positively to the idea, calling it a "good deal". This move aims to ensure TikTok 's continued operation in the US. Trump's administration had previously threatened to ban the app over national security concerns.



The new proposal seeks a compromise between security and preserving a platform used by millions of Americans. Trump's suggestion reflects the changing relationship between the government and Silicon Valley.



Tech giants have shown increased support for conservative policies since Trump's return to office. Companies have scaled back diversity initiatives and fact-checking programs.







Several billionaires have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. Frank McCourt of Project Liberty and YouTuber MrBeast have made offers. Elon Musk 's X (formerly Twitter) has also been discussed as a potential buyer.



The ByteDance-owned app faces an uncertain future in the US. Legal experts disagree on whether the government can legally operate such a platform. Trump's proposal adds another layer to the complex situation surrounding TikTok's ownership and operation.



As he left the press conference, Trump admitted he hadn't installed TikTok on his phone. However, he expressed interest in doing so, highlighting the app's widespread appeal despite ongoing controversies.

MENAFN22012025007421016031ID1109119370