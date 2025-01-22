Two Arab Agencies Sign Mou For Enhancing Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Organization (AIDSMO) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab Organization (formerly OAPEC) to boost cooperation in realms of joint concern.

AIDSMO Director General Adel Al-Sagr said in remarks to KUNA during the signing ceremony that the MoU aims at enhancing scientific and technical cooperation between the two agencies in industries, mining and energy.

The move will be be helpful in exchange of expertise, technical information, training and developing potentials, he said, underscoring the AEO's crucial role for the aspired pan-Arab integration in these sectors.

Meanwhile, Jamal Al-Loughani, Secretary General of the energy organization said that the memo calls for promoting awareness of the technological progress at the global level and publications issued by the two organizations. (end)

mry







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109119238