Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 23-25, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: This weekend, Qatar's skies will come alive with kites, drone shows and fireworks, while the ground offers a variety of exciting events including shows, festivals and family-friendly activities.

Kite Festival

Until January 25, 2025

Weekdays: 3pm - 10pm | Weekend: 10am - 10pm

Old Doha

Experience the vibrant colors of over 60 professional kite flyers showcasing their skills in breathtaking aerial performances. Beyond the kite displays, enjoy cultural performances, carnival parades, kite-making workshops, kids' zones, and a variety of food and beverages.

Fireworks and Drone Shows

January 27, 2025

7:45pm - 11pm

Sealine

Celebrate the Sealine Season closing ceremony with dazzling fireworks and spectacular drone shows. The event kicks off at 4:30 PM with the Sealine Digital Raffle Draw. Two drone shows are scheduled at 7:45pm and 10pm, followed by a mesmerizing fireworks finale. Don't miss the Al Samri night performances for a truly memorable evening.

Qatar World Coffee Expo 2025

Until January 25, 2025

10am- 10pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)

Coffee enthusiasts can explore a world-class exhibition featuring premium blends, roasts, and equipment. The expo includes the Roaster Village, National Championships, community lounges, awards for Doha's Best Coffee Roasters, lectures, and more.

Shop Qatar Fashion Show

Until January 25, 2025

7pm

Doha Festival City

Part of Qatar's largest shopping festival, this fashion showcase includes:

Kids' Fashion Show: January 23

Men's Fashion Show: January 24

Women's Fashion Show: January 25

A stylish experience for fashion enthusiasts of all ages.

Katara Oud Festival

Until January 25, 2025

Katara Oud Centre

Celebrate one of the most iconic Arabic musical instruments, the Oud. This festival gathers musicians and enthusiasts from around the world, offering a unique cultural and musical experience.

Ras Abrouq Weekend Activities



Until Feb 15

Ras Abrouq

Discover the magic of Ras Abrouq with activities including horseback and camel rides (QR50), traditional Qatari Majlis performances, hot air balloon rides (QR50), falcon and hunting shows, live DJs at sunset

Entry tickets: QR30 on weekdays, QR50 on weekends; kids' tickets are QR10. Additional activities may require separate purchases.

Candy Zone

Until February 1, 2025

4pm - 10pm

Sahat Al Nakheel, Msheireb

Step into a sugary wonderland filled with sweets, carnival games, and photo-worthy spots. Perfect for families and kids, this event promises a delightful and colorful experience.

Tuwaiq International Classic Car Rally

January 23, 2025

5:30pm

Crystal Walk, Gewan Island

Celebrate the charm of vintage automobiles at this rally showcasing classic cars manufactured in 1985 or earlier. Hosted by the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association and United Development Company, this event is a must for car enthusiasts.