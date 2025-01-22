Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 23-25, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Mahmoud Elmazaty
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: This weekend, Qatar's skies will come alive with kites, drone shows and fireworks, while the ground offers a variety of exciting events including fashion shows, music festivals and family-friendly activities.
Kite Festival
Until January 25, 2025
Weekdays: 3pm - 10pm | Weekend: 10am - 10pm
Old Doha port
Experience the vibrant colors of over 60 professional kite flyers showcasing their skills in breathtaking aerial performances. Beyond the kite displays, enjoy cultural performances, carnival parades, kite-making workshops, kids' zones, and a variety of food and beverages.
Fireworks and Drone Shows
January 27, 2025
7:45pm - 11pm
Sealine
Celebrate the Sealine Season closing ceremony with dazzling fireworks and spectacular drone shows. The event kicks off at 4:30 PM with the Sealine Digital Raffle Draw. Two drone shows are scheduled at 7:45pm and 10pm, followed by a mesmerizing fireworks finale. Don't miss the Al Samri night performances for a truly memorable evening.
Qatar World Coffee Expo 2025
Until January 25, 2025
10am- 10pm
Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC)
Coffee enthusiasts can explore a world-class exhibition featuring premium blends, roasts, and equipment. The expo includes the Roaster Village, National Championships, community lounges, awards for Doha's Best Coffee Roasters, lectures, and more.
Shop Qatar Fashion Show
Until January 25, 2025
7pm
Doha Festival City
Part of Qatar's largest shopping festival, this fashion showcase includes:
Kids' Fashion Show: January 23
Men's Fashion Show: January 24
Women's Fashion Show: January 25
A stylish experience for fashion enthusiasts of all ages.
Katara Oud Festival
Until January 25, 2025
Katara Oud Centre
Celebrate one of the most iconic Arabic musical instruments, the Oud. This festival gathers musicians and enthusiasts from around the world, offering a unique cultural and musical experience.
Ras Abrouq Weekend Activities
Until Feb 15
Ras Abrouq
Discover the magic of Ras Abrouq with activities including horseback and camel rides (QR50), traditional Qatari Majlis performances, hot air balloon rides (QR50), falcon and hunting shows, live DJs at sunset
Entry tickets: QR30 on weekdays, QR50 on weekends; kids' tickets are QR10. Additional activities may require separate purchases.
Candy Zone
Until February 1, 2025
4pm - 10pm
Sahat Al Nakheel, Msheireb
Step into a sugary wonderland filled with sweets, carnival games, and photo-worthy spots. Perfect for families and kids, this event promises a delightful and colorful experience.
Tuwaiq International Classic Car Rally
January 23, 2025
5:30pm
Crystal Walk, Gewan Island
Celebrate the charm of vintage automobiles at this rally showcasing classic cars manufactured in 1985 or earlier. Hosted by the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association and United Development Company, this event is a must for car enthusiasts.
