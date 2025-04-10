403
Bahrain Int'l Circuit To Host 4Th Round Of 2025 Formula 1 World Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Kholud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, April 10 (KUNA) - Bahrain's International Circuit in Sakhir will host the fourth round of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship under the slogan "The Pulse of the Desert Never Stops," from April 11 to 13.
The race is expected to witness fierce competition between major teams such as Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren in the new season.
This race is one of the most prominent events in the world of motorsports, attracting the attention of speed and excitement enthusiasts around the world.
The Bahrain International Circuit, known for its distinctive design and unique challenges, consists of 15 turns and a distance of 5,412 kilometers, which helps create amazing opportunities for overtaking and fierce competition.
The race will be held in the evening under floodlights, adding a magical touch to the spectacle set in the heart of the desert. The races are expected to be dramatic due to the changing weather and desert winds, making every lap a real challenge for the teams and drivers.
Formula 1 drivers are among the athletes who require physical strength and mental presence to combine speed, precision, and strategic intelligence to drive ultra-fast cars.
Competitors undergo rigorous testing to reach a professional level that qualifies them to participate in competitions organized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The driver must obtain a Super License to participate in races.
They also need to follow a strict diet to maintain energy and hydration levels. Due to the intense effort and high temperatures, a driver can lose 3-4 kilograms in just one race.
The driver must also be strategically intelligent to be able to manage the tires well to maintain performance throughout the race, by setting overtaking and pit stop strategies based on the race conditions.
The fun of Formula 1 in Bahrain is not limited to the race itself, but extends to a wide range of entertainment, musical events, and family activities that transform the event into a complete global festival.
Since Bahrain hosted the first Formula 1 race in the Middle East in 2004, the Kingdom has established itself as a key venue in the championship, offering a unique experience that combines speed, advanced technology, and an exciting atmosphere.
Bahrain International Circuit CEO Shaikh Salman Al-Khalifa affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continuing to provide a distinguished model for organizing major international events. (end)
