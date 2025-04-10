403
EU Welcomes Trump's Tariffs Pause For 90 Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 10 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend mutual tariffs for 90 days, describing it as an important step towards stabilizing the global economy.
In a statement, von der Leyen reiterated the EU's commitment to conducting constructive negotiations with the US with the aim of achieving smooth and mutually beneficial trade, stressing the need to provide clear and predictable conditions for trade and supply chains to function effectively.
She noted that customs duties are taxes that harm both businesses and consumers, noting that she has "always been a supporter of the zero-for-zero customs duty agreement between the EU and the US."
Yesterday, the US President announced the suspension of new reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, with the exception of China. (end)
