Controversy Erupts Over Gippy Grewal's ‘Akaal: The Unconquered’ For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) A controversy has erupted in Patiala over singer and actor Gippy Grewal's recently released film 'Akaal: The Unconquered'. The Patiala police have detained Baba Bakshish Singh, who had protested against the film. Baba Bakshish Singh says he and his committee have always opposed films that portray Sikh characters in an inappropriate manner.

He alleged that Sikh characters in the film are being shown as drinking, consuming tobacco or as' mundit '(without hair), which is an insult to Sikh history and tradition. He said if the film is based on Sikh warriors like Hari Singh Nalua or Jassa Singh Ahluwalia then those playing them should be shown with full reverence and dignity.

Baba Bakshish Singh made it clear that he would not allow such films to run at any cost, even if he had to make any sacrifice for it. He alleged that the government and the administration were supporting such filmmakers whose motive is to undermine Sikh history. He shared that as Hindu gods and goddesses are being played on the stage today, the same treatment will be meted out to Sikh heroes tomorrow.

He has said that on one hand there will be a glass of wine and on the other there will be chola-clad people playing Sikh characters, this is unacceptable to them. He said that his organisation had written 150 letters to the actors and producers of the film, urging them not to make such films on Sikh characters. Despite this, films are deliberately being made on such controversial topics and controversies are being promoted by investing money.