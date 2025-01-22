(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Swiss Steel launches lead-free machinable steel

The Swiss Steel Group , a pioneer in sustainable steel production, once again demonstrates its innovative strength with the launch of its new lead-free machinable steel, 11SMn30+BX.

As the steel undergoes a significant transformation toward sustainability, this product marks an important milestone. With this introduction, Swiss Steel Group addresses growing environmental requirements while remaining at the forefront of industrial development.

Precision and efficiency

Machinable steels, such as the newly launched 11SMn30+BX, are known for their exceptional suitability for the efficient and precise manufacturing of components.

These steels are easy to machine – such as cutting and milling – without causing excessive wear on tools. Industries such as automotive, mechanical engineering, and hydraulics rely heavily on the quality and versatility of these steels.

Traditionally, lead was added to improve the machinability of these steels. However, the Swiss Steel Group is now taking a new approach by replacing lead with the more environmentally friendly element boron.

Transformation and sustainability

The Swiss Steel Group leads the way in innovation by relying on the electric arc furnace (EAF) process, one of the lowest CO2-emission steel production methods available. Unlike conventional blast furnaces that depend on carbon-intensive raw materials like coal and iron ore, the electric arc furnace primarily uses recycled scrap metal as its raw material.

This process significantly reduces CO2 emissions and offers the possibility of almost entirely eliminating the use of fossil fuels. By utilizing renewable energy sources, the EAF process can further optimize the CO2 footprint, making it one of the most climate-friendly steel production methods available.

The decision to prioritize the electric arc furnace process and the ongoing development of lead-free alternatives like 11SMn30+BX highlights how the Swiss Steel Group proactively contributes to the transformation of the steel industry.

Frank Koch, CEO of the Swiss Steel Group, says:“We are proud to further strengthen our leadership in sustainable steel production.”

Without compromise

The 11SMn30+BX machinable steel delivers the usual high performance and superior machining quality – essential for producing small, precise components. Customers benefit from the product's consistent quality, which reduces maintenance intervals and increases uptime. These advantages help lower production costs and enhance the competitiveness of customers.



Automotive industry : Ideal for small, precise components that require high machinability and environmental sustainability, such as engine and chassis parts.

Mechanical engineering : Perfect for machines and tools that demand a long lifespan and high durability. Hydraulics : Suitable for demanding applications that require accuracy and surface quality.

Applications of 11SMn30+BX

As a global leader and winner of the German Sustainability Award 2024, the Swiss Steel Group also offers all its products in CO2-reduced Green Steel quality. The 11SMn30+BX represents another step toward a low-carbon steel industry and showcases the company's forward-thinking, sustainable approach.