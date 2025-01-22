Canyon Ranch Announces M/Powertm: Groundbreaking Wellness Retreats For Women Navigating Menopause And Perimenopause

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

M/Power is a three-night, four-day immersive program which is limited to 15 participants and led by Canyon Ranch's team of experts, including the wellness industry's top physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, licensed mental therapists, and spiritual wellbeing professionals. The core of the program involves one-on-one consultations with Canyon Ranch experts to enable participants to address their individual needs across a range of disciplines in one place, at one time.

M/Power participants will get a close-up look at their overall health through a range of services including comprehensive blood work panel, a women's hormonal panel, and a Dexa body scan, all complemented by daily access to CR Vitality . This is merged with a selection of consultations, spa treatments and daily M/Power group sessions, designed to foster a network of support and community while addressing the topics of hormones, sex, stress and resilience, circadian rhythms and sleep, emotional balance, alternative treatments, and nutrition. Guests also have an option to add a sleep screening and cancer screening panel during their stay.

"Today, more than ever, women are actively seeking in-depth guidance, data, insights, and tools to help navigate the many complexities and variables we face during menopause and perimenopause," says Dr. Jennifer Baker-Porazinski , Canyon Ranch MD/Physician who will lead M/Power immersions along with visiting expert faculty at Canyon Ranch. "M/Power by Canyon Ranch provides women with an unmatched and unprecedented foundation for menopause and perimenopause understanding and care while delivering a comprehensive assessment of overall health."

Canyon Ranch will offer M/Power at its Berkshires location March 10-13, May 28-31, August 28-31, and November 10-13, 2025, for an investment of $7000 per person for the three-night, four-day all-inclusive stay that covers all meals, 30+ daily guest activities daily and all testing, educational sessions, consultations, and related health and wellbeing services. The program also includes two virtual follow-ups for each participant with Canyon Ranch experts.

"Canyon Ranch has a unique platform to create a menopause and perimenopause program that balances traditional and alternative medicine alongside our expertise in mental health, spiritual wellness, and education," said Mark Rivers, CEO of Canyon Ranch. "M/Power will be a signature program for women at our resort in the Berkshires, with its stunning campus, state-of-the-art facilities and a welcoming team of specialists and service providers. Once again, we are excited to be an innovator and thought leader and meet the needs and interests of our guests."

The announcement of M/Power follows the successful launch of LONGEVITY8TM , Canyon Ranch's signature lifespan and health span immersion at the company's Tucson location.

Booking for Canyon Ranch M/Power is now open at canyonranch/MPower . Guests can also inquire by phone: 866-494-9279

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. With resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts; a retreat in Woodside, California and North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), Canyon Ranch properties are annually ranked among the best in the world, noted for warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring settings. The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in 2026. For more information, visit or @canyonranch on Instagram.

SOURCE Canyon Ranch