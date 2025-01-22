(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 75,000 square-foot, 3-story healthcare space will provide a variety of outpatient medical services for the community

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare developer, joined Sharp Rees-Stealy and local leaders to celebrate the steel topping-out marking the completion of the structural framework for the Sharp Rees-Stealy medical office building in Chula Vista.

PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, joined Sharp Rees-Stealy and local leaders to celebrate the steel topping-out marking the completion of the structural framework for the Sharp Rees-Stealy in Chula Vista.

PMB and Sharp Rees-Stealy celebrate the steel topping-out on a 75,000 square-foot medical office building in Chula Vista, California

PMB & Sharp Rees-Stealy celebrate the steel topping-out on a 75K square-foot medical office building in Chula Vista, CA

Post thi

A tradition in major construction projects and infrastructure works, the topping-out ceremony commemorates the tremendous efforts of construction professionals and the entire team. The ceremony included the placing of an evergreen tree and a U.S. flag upon the structure. The pinnacle of the topping out ceremony took place when the final piece of steel, signed by all project team members, was hoisted into place and secured by the ironworkers. Construction work on the Sharp Rees-Stealy medical office building in Chula Vista is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

"As we celebrate the placement of the final beams, we are reminded how this facility will be a tangible example of our commitment to continue to support our partners in meeting the needs of the communities they serve," said Nolan Weinberg, SVP, Development at PMB, "We are so thankful for the hard work and dedication of the hundreds of construction workers, the design and planning teams, and everyone involved in this project which will serve this community for generations to come."

The new medical office building includes a 127,000 square-foot parking structure with 375 stalls and will provide advanced healthcare including primary and specialty care, urgent care, physical therapy, radiology, cardiology, neurology, laboratory, and pharmacy services. Situated in a prime location in the Chula Vista Center Mall at 480 H St., the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-5 freeway, significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

"We're proud to be working with a repeat client, Sharp Rees-Stealy, celebrating the topping out of this project," said Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner and President of PMB. "Our project team and subcontractors have worked diligently to reach this point and has overcome many challenging obstacles. We look forward to delivering this new project for the Chula Vista community.

Partners on the project include HGW as architect, Pacific Building Group, as general contractor, and Solaris Community Capital as New Market Tax Credit consultant, and Chase New Markets Corporation, Civic Community Partners, and Border Communities as New Market Tax Credit lenders.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at .

SOURCE PMB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED