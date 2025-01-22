Accushield Launches The Verified Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Unifying Senior Living Operators and Third-Party Care Providers for the Highest Standard of Resident Safety

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield , a leading innovator in visitor management and credentialing solutions, announces the launch of the Accushield Verified Alliance , a movement designed to set the standard for safety, transparency, and accountability in senior living. This alliance unites senior living communities and third-party care providers under a shared commitment to safeguard the well-being of residents.

The Verified Alliance is quickly gaining traction across the industry, with top senior living groups including The Arbor Company , QSL Management , Belmont Village , and others opting into the Accushield Verify solution, which seamlessly verifies third-party care provider credentials. Outside care providers such as Amedisys , Enhabit , and many others have joined the Alliance, reinforcing their dedication to professional excellence and transparent partnership with participating operators.

"At The Arbor Company, residents and their families trust us for peace of mind," said Krishnan Kalyanasundaram, Vice President of The Arbor Company. "Accushield Verify is essential in upholding that trust by enhancing resident security and ensuring the highest standards of safety."

What is the Verified Alliance?

The Verified Alliance establishes and maintains a shared commitment to stringent credentialing, compliance, and operational excellence between senior living operators and third-party care providers. It demonstrates the highest level of accountability and standard of care in the senior living industry.

For senior living operators , the Verified Alliance ensures:



Comprehensive credential verification of third-party care providers

Clear guidance on which third-party care providers to recommend to residents, focusing on compliance and transparency Adherence to best-in-class visitor management protocols to protect residents and families

For third-party care providers , the Verified Alliance highlights:



Commitment to the resident's quality of care and safety within senior living

Growth in market share through recommendations based on compliance with strict operator standards Transparent partnerships with senior living communities

The Clear Choice for Industry Leaders Who Want to Stand Out

The Accushield Verified Alliance is already being embraced by senior living groups and third-party care providers nationwide. Its collaborative framework and rigorous standards provide a clear identifier of trustworthiness and dedication to resident safety. For more information about the Verified Alliance, visit .

"This is a great selling point for the providers that come into our communities because they can say they've gone through the necessary steps to become Accushield Verified and prioritize our residents' safety," said David Acuff, RVP of Operations for QSL. "And it also lends a lot of credibility to our communities that we've properly vetted the people who come in to provide care to our residents."

About Accushield: Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that foster safe and thriving senior living communities. With its innovative visitor management system, Accushield empowers communities to efficiently manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

