1St T20I: Arshdeep Singh Becomes The Highest Wicket-Taker For India In Shortest Format

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh has become India's highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, a landmark he achieved during the ongoing T20I series opener against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Arshdeep achieved this milestone in his 61st T20I match by dismissing openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett. While Salt was undone by a short ball from Arshdeep and leading edge was caught by Sanju Samson in the opening over, Duckett looked to flick it over midwicket, but the leading edge was caught by cover in the pacer's second over.

With this, Arshdeep has surpassed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's record of 96 wickets to become India's most successful men's bowler in the shortest format. Arshdeep, 25, made his T20I debut against England in July 2022 and has since established himself as one of India's most reliable fast bowlers in the format.

Arshdeep, a member of the Indian team winning 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand, entered the India men's T20I set-up as a death-overs specialist having accurate yorkers and 140kph-plus deliveries, apart from a deadly bouncer and bowling well in power-plays, following his great performances with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was India's leading wicket-taker in the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup with 10 wickets, and went on to be the joint leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in the side's victorious campaign in 2024 edition of the tournament. Arshdeep is now just three wickets away from picking 100 wickets in men's T20Is, and would become the first bowler from India to reach the milestone.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in men's T20Is

Arshdeep Singh - 97 wickets in 61 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal - 96 wickets in 80 matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 90 wickets in 87 matches

Jasprit Bumrah - 89 wickets in 70 matches

Hardik Pandya - 89 wickets in 109 matches