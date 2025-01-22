Opening Ceremony For UNESCO 2025 International Year Of Quantum Science And Technology (IYQ) Set For Paris Feb. 4-5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global initiative aims to attract younger generation, accelerate quantum science in developing countries and build public awareness

- Dr. Krysta Svore, Technical Fellow and Vice President of Microsoft QuantumPARIS, FRANCE, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A distinguished lineup that includes high-level officials, Nobel Laureates, academic leaders and top quantum company executives from across the globe will gather in Paris on February 4 and 5 at UNESCO headquarters to kick off the 2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). The United Nations initiative aims to elevate public understanding of the major role quantum science and technology will play in our world.Dignitaries from nearly two dozen countries will speak at the opening ceremony as hundreds of events, both grand and grassroots, are planned to unfold across six continents throughout the year.Day 1 will feature keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions that explore topics of critical concern to the world with a special emphasis on sustainability, including:- Opening remarks by government ministers from a number of nations including Ghana, which played a leading role in designating 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology- Talks by Nobel Laureates in physics: Anne L'Huillier, 2023; Alain Aspect, 2022; and William D. Phillips, 1997- Remarks from IYQ steering committee co-chair Sir Peter Knight of Imperial College London, and John Doyle, president of the American Physical Society (APS)Led by UNESCO officials with international participation, Day 2 focuses on ethics in quantum technology, with two interactive panels exploring responsible quantum innovation.Exhibits, which will include hands-on demonstrations from top companies and organizations in quantum tech, will be open throughout the opening ceremony.After the United Nations' IYQ declaration in June 2024, the IYQ Steering Committee, an international consortium of scientists and policymakers, was created with the mission of encouraging a year-long celebration to build a vibrant and inclusive global science community.Sponsor support of IYQ is being led by Microsoft which announced its Quantum Ready initiative for the year earlier this month. SC Quantum & QLLIANSE is also a leading partner. Other key corporate sponsors include Quantinuum, IBM, Google, D-Wave Systems, DRS Daylight Solutions, plus numerous industry associations, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and companies.IYQ founding scientific partners are the American Physical Society (APS), Chinese Optical Society, Optica, Institute of Physics, Deutsche Physikalische Gesellschaft and SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics."Quantum science and technology hold extraordinary promise for addressing global challenges,” said Lidia Arthur Brito, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO for Science.“As we launch the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, UNESCO is proud to lead this unique opportunity to inspire the next generation of quantum pioneers, particularly young women and talents from developing countries, ensuring that quantum advances benefit all of humanity and drive sustainable development worldwide."“Advancements in quantum technology are accelerating rapidly, and we stand on the brink of a transformative era,” said Dr. Krysta Svore, Technical Fellow and Vice President of Microsoft Quantum.“Global initiatives like IYQ are essential to ensure that people from all corners of the world can understand and harness the incredible potential of quantum computing. By fostering widespread awareness and education, we can collectively prepare to leverage this revolutionary technology for the benefit of all humanity.”“We are at the advent of the reliable quantum computing era, making this a critical time for business and government leaders to better understand the application and real-world business value quantum will open up,” said Mitra Azizirad, President and Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft, Strategic Missions and Technologies.“We are excited to partner with UNESCO and APS to support the International Year of Quantum and engage with communities across the world to scale awareness on how quantum science and applications will transform industries.”In designating 2025 as IYQ, the United Nations noted that quantum science can have a tremendous impact on addressing long-standing problems of sustainability, such as climate, energy, food safety and security, and clean water.Events throughout the year will focus on all generations, on six continents. Quantum education among K-12 and university students will help inspire the vital next generation of quantum pioneers. Outreach events will aim to bring the esoteric nature of quantum into focus with activities at regional, national and international levels. Some events, such as a year-long quantum festival at the Science Gallery Bengaluru, will use the arts to create wonder surrounding quantum science.Among the signature events will be the APS Global Physics Summit March 16-21, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif., where many physics innovations that apply the principles of quantum science and technology will be prominent. Other major IYQ events surround World Quantum Day on April 14.While major events are planned, organizers explain that the many small-scale, grassroots events will be just as important to the success of IYQ.“The study and control of quantum mechanical systems has led to transformative technologies in navigation (GPS), medical imaging (MRI), and computation. The next quantum revolution is underway and we are already enhancing fields like secure communications and biological sensing,” said APS President John Doyle.“We're excited to accelerate this progress and believe IYQ will play a valuable role in spreading the message.”Anyone, anywhere, may submit an event or learn more at quantum2025 .About the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology:The UN declared 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology (IYQ) to mark the 100th anniversary of the study of quantum mechanics, and to help raise public awareness of the importance and impact of quantum science and applications on all aspects of life. It also aims to inspire the next generation of quantum scientists and improve the future quantum workforce by focusing on education and outreach. Anyone, anywhere, can participate in IYQ by helping others to learn more about quantum or simply taking the time to learn more about it themselves.About the American Physical Society (APS):The American Physical Society is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance physics by fostering a vibrant, inclusive and global community dedicated to science and society. APS represents 50,000 global members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories and industry in the United States and around the world. More information is available at aps.

