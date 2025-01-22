Azerbaijan, Oman To Establish Parliamentary Working Group
1/22/2025 8:11:19 AM
A parliamentary working group is being established between
Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman.
According to Azernews , this issue is reflected
in the proposed amendment to the decision "On the election of the
heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the
Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan."
Under the project, Deputy Sabina Salmanova is proposed as the
head of the Azerbaijan-Oman Sultanate inter-parliamentary relations
working group.
