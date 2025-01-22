عربي


Azerbaijan, Oman To Establish Parliamentary Working Group

1/22/2025 8:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A parliamentary working group is being established between Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Azernews , this issue is reflected in the proposed amendment to the decision "On the election of the heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Under the project, Deputy Sabina Salmanova is proposed as the head of the Azerbaijan-Oman Sultanate inter-parliamentary relations working group.

AzerNews

