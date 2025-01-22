LITTLE CAESARS DELIVERS IRRESISTIBLE FLAVOR AND FUN IN ELECTRIFYING RETURN TO THE SUPER BOWL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2020, Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world and the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, is making a thrilling return to the Big Game with a brand-new commercial. This ad marks the beginning of an exciting multi-channel campaign that promises to capture the hearts (and taste buds) of and Little Caesars fans alike, extending well into March.

The 30-second spot is set to air during Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, 2025 – promising an unforgettable blend of humor, creativity, and mouthwatering pizza-inspired fun that only Little Caesars can deliver. Fans might even catch a tantalizing glimpse of something new and delicious making its way to the menu-though you'll have to tune in to see exactly what it is.

"We are ecstatic to return to the Super Bowl and are excited to deliver more than just delicious pizza," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "This year's commercial highlights what makes Little Caesars unique in a bold, crazy-fun way, and captures the kind of energy we love to share with our fans. Plus, there might be something new and exciting to reveal about our hottest product, Crazy Puffs, during Super Bowl LIX week."

Now in its third year as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars has become synonymous with the NFL, consistently bringing excitement to football fans all season long. From gameday deals that make hosting a breeze to commercials featuring fan-favorite NFL athletes, the brand has established itself as a key player in the NFL's community of supporters. This year, the Super Bowl LIX ad continues to build on that relationship, showcasing Little Caesars' unwavering enthusiasm for the sport and its fans and featuring eyebrow-raising talent that transcends sports.

Little Caesars teamed up with its creative agency of record, McKinney, to develop this year's commercial creative.

"Working with Little Caesars on this campaign has been an incredible experience," said Jameson Rossi, Group Creative Director at McKinney. "Their bold, fun, and innovative approach to connecting with their fans aligns perfectly with what we strive to achieve creatively. They are truly unicorn clients and all of us together created a Super Bowl LIX spot that will remind viewers why Little Caesars is such a beloved and iconic brand."

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

