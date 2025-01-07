Qatar, Cuba Hold Round Of Political Consultations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba was held in Doha on Tuesday.
The Qatari side was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Cuban side was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver Portal.
During the round, they discussed the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and enhance them. In addition, they discussed a number of issues of common interest.
MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109064620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.