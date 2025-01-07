​​​​​​​Qatar, Cuba Hold Round Of Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba was held in Doha on Tuesday.

The Qatari side was headed by HE of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Cuban side was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver Portal.

During the round, they discussed the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and enhance them. In addition, they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109064620