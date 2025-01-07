Army Chief, Syrian Defense Minister Talk Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 7 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, discussed with Syrian Defense Murhaf Abu Qasra, ways to enhance bilateral relations and prospects for joint security and military cooperation.Huneiti stressed the need for joint action to confront the various challenges facing the two countries' border region.During a meeting in Amman, Huneiti affirmed "readiness" of the Jordanian )JAF) to harness its various capabilities and capacities to contribute to achieving the region's security and stability and enhancing the two brotherly countries' national security.Meanwhile, the Syrian Defense Minister expressed the "deep-rooted, historic" bilateral relations, expressing his country's commitment to achieve "close" collaboration with Jordan.Furthermore, he praised the Kingdom's "pivotal" role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in establishing security and stability in the region.