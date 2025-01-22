Mexico plans on sealing ‘TikTok tunnel’ to US

(MENAFN) Mexico has announced plans to seal an underground smuggling tunnel connecting Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas, following its discovery last week. The tunnel, which spans about 1,000 feet (300 meters), was reportedly used for human trafficking and illegal trade. It came to light after videos on the Chinese app TikTok highlighted its existence, drawing attention from both Mexican and US authorities.



The passage was found near Mexico’s Rio Bravo and exited near drainage gates in El Paso. Hidden within a natural sewer system, the tunnel was supported by wooden beams, equipped with electricity and a ventilation system, suggesting it took a year or two to construct. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into those behind the operation.



Authorities revealed that TikTok videos discussing the tunnel by human traffickers played a key role in its detection. Security forces have ramped up efforts to find other similar tunnels along the US-Mexico border, and US authorities have already begun sealing off the tunnel on their side with concrete.



Smuggling tunnels remain a persistent problem along the border, with other similar tunnels discovered in California in 2022. As part of his policy on stricter border controls, US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to push for enhanced border security and immigration reforms.

