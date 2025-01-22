US considers Korean-way truce for Ukraine

(MENAFN) US officials are reportedly considering a peace deal for Ukraine that could mirror the Korean War armistice of 1953, which ended the conflict without a formal peace treaty. According to the New York Times, both the Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump’s team privately accept that Russia would retain about 20% of the territory currently claimed by Ukraine under such a deal.



The proposed armistice would likely involve a ceasefire monitored by European peacekeepers, with from Britain, Germany, and France taking a leading role. However, a key issue remains whether the administration will continue providing intelligence and military aid to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to continue strikes within Russian territory.



In a shift of tone, Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, acknowledged earlier this month that diplomacy, rather than a military solution, is needed to end the conflict. He conceded that it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to expel every Russian from its land, including Crimea, which Russia has annexed. This statement aligns with views expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who admitted the military might not be able to retake all claimed territories but insists on exploring diplomatic avenues. Despite this, Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain a contentious issue with Russia, which sees NATO's expansion as a direct threat to its security.

