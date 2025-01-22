Biden leaves White House

(MENAFN) Joe Biden, who left the White House yesterday, leaves behind a complicated legacy in relation to Israel. While he considered himself a Zionist and expressed strong support for the country, his presidency was also marked by decisions that, although not directly responsible for the October 7 massacre, played a role in the background of its escalation. Many in Israel, particularly on the right, may miss him, as he allowed them greater freedom than any previous American president. Biden's tenure began with two key decisions that raised concerns. The first was his removal of the Houthis from the U.S. terror list on February 6, 2021, followed by lifting sanctions on Iran just weeks later. While Biden believed these steps would foster goodwill, they ultimately contributed to a destabilizing effect in the region. The lifting of sanctions allowed Iran to access funds that accelerated its nuclear program and bolstered its regional proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and others.



During Biden's presidency, the Israeli right also saw significant gains. In 2023 alone, 31 outposts were established, a record, and in 2024, that number doubled, with 60 outposts built, including some in areas designated for a future Palestinian state. These developments, largely unchecked by the U.S., marked a stark contrast to the previous administrations' efforts to curb settlement expansion. Despite past administrations pushing back against settlements, Biden's lack of intervention allowed the Israeli right to carry out its plans largely unchallenged. On the other hand, Biden was also marked by moments of inaction, particularly following the October 7 massacre. His "don't" warning to Iran, Hezbollah, and other actors in the region was largely ineffective, and his call for restraint against Israel's actions in Rafah did not have the desired impact. Biden's soft approach and failure to deter further escalation exposed his vulnerability in the Middle East, where his reconciliatory stance at the beginning of his term only seemed to embolden radicals.



Despite these missteps, Biden's administration provided immense security assistance to Israel, and his commitment to the country's security is undeniable. Though his actions often sparked criticism, particularly from the Israeli right, he remains a key figure in Israel's modern history. His support, despite his mistakes, will leave a complex but lasting impact on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

