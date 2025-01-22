AIR INDIA EXPRESS ENHANCES GUEST COMFORT WITH 30KG FREE BAGGAGE ALLOWANCE ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 22-January-2025, Bengaluru: In line with its commitment to enhancing the travel experience and delivering greater value to its guests, Air India Express has announced a significant increase in free check-in baggage allowance. Guests can now enjoy 30kg of check-in baggage, along with 7kg of cabin baggage. This enhanced allowance applies to Air India Express international flights between India and the Middle East, as well as Singapore. As a market leader on the India-Middle East routes, the airline operates about 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East connecting 19 Indian cities with 13 destinations in the region. The airline operates 26 weekly flights connecting Singapore to three South Indian cities, Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli.

Guests who prefer travelling without any baggage can opt for Xpress Lite. Xpress Lite fares are lower than regular fares and include a complimentary +3kg cabin baggage allowance. Guests who require check-in baggage later have the flexibility of pre-booking additional check-in baggage allowances at significantly discounted rates for 15 kg on domestic flights and 20 kg on international flights.

The airline also offers a baggage allowance of 40 kg on international flights with Xpress Biz – the airline’s equivalent of Business Class seating. Xpress Biz guests get an enhanced travel experience with recliner seats with an exceptional seat pitch of upto 58 inches. The experience is further elevated with Xpress Ahead priority check-in, baggage, and boarding services and ‘Gourmair’ hot meals.

In addition to the free check-in cabbage allowance, the airline offers free cabin baggage allowance of upto two pieces of baggage with a combined weight not more than 7kg. Guests may also carry one laptop bag, handbag, backpack, or any other small bag with dimensions not larger than 40 cm x 30 cm x 10 cm, ensuring it fits under the seat in front.

Further adding convenience to guests travelling with families, the airline offers those travelling with infants an additional complimentary 10 kg check-in baggage allowance, bringing the total allowance to an impressive 47 kg, including 7kg cabin baggage allowance.

For travellers who need additional cabin baggage allowance, Air India Express has introduced Xtra Carry-On services. With Xtra Carry-On services, guests can increase their cabin baggage allowance by an extra 3 kg to 5 kg, adding to the flexibility of guests. Guests can also carry musical instruments as cabin baggage at no extra cost, given the instruments are of the dimensions within 56cm x 36cm x 23 cm. For larger instruments, guests can purchase an additional seat, with weight not more than 75 kg, or choose to check them in by paying special equipment charges.



Air India Express now flies more than 400 daily flights, marking a remarkable 30% increase in its schedule compared to the same period last year. This growth aligns with the airline’s achievement of a noteworthy milestone – expanding its network to more than 50 destinations, including the addition of Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand and increased access to destinations in the Middle East such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Muscat and, Ras al-Khaimah. This rapid growth trajectory is driven by its continually growing fleet which is expected to reach 100 this financial year.







MENAFN22012025005232011781ID1109117208