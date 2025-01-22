W Communications Picks New APAC General Manager

(MENAFN- PRovoke) APAC - Communications and public relations agency W Communications has picked Robin Chang as its new general manager of its Asia-Pacific operations. Chang will report to Warren Johnson, founder and chief executive officer of the agency in his new role.



“Chang is an exceptional talent. We are thrilled to have secured his leadership,” said Johnson.“This marks an exciting new chapter for our business in Asia. Robin brings a unique blend of results-oriented collaboration with unparalleled expertise in the seamless integration of communications services”.



“His experience in driving cross market Asia campaigns will be an invaluable asset in meeting our clients' growing cross border needs. This is the next stage in our already very impressive Asia success story,” he added.



Chang brings with him 17 years of experience in public relations and integrated communications, with a proven track record spanning both the consumer, lifestyle and corporate sectors.



Throughout his career, he has held influential regional leadership roles, based in Singapore, but operating effective campaigns across Asia. His strategic foresight and leadership were pivotal in driving growth at PRecious Communications and Allison Worldwide, solidifying his reputation as a transformative PR force in Asia.



Apart from reporting to Johnson, Chang will collaborate closely with W's Chairman, Tim Sutton, former head of Weber Shandwick's Asia-Pac network between 2007-15, as well as W's leadership teams across W Communications' global offices in London, New York, the Middle East and the Nordics.



W Communications Asia has made a series of strategic hires throughout 2024, strengthening its corporate and consumer teams with advanced integrated communications and social media expertise. The agency's corporate division has celebrated significant new client acquisitions partnering with industry leaders such as LHN Group, Affinidi, Global TechSolutions, VP Bank, Deliveroo and more.



Meanwhile, the consumer and lifestyle team has bolstered its portfolio with prestigious new wins and retained partnerships, including Hilton Group, PS, Suntec City, Tinder APAC, and more.



This comes shortly after W Communications named Matt Brown as its new managing director , as the independent agency gears up for its next phase of growth.



Brown joins W after six years at Edelman, latterly as vice chair of brand for EMEA, where he worked with clients on integrated brand transformation and produced Cannes Lions award-winning work. He left the agency last August.

