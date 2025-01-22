(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Quality Management Systems Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing clinical quality standards required by inspectors, there is currently no harmonised regulatory guidance for clinical quality management systems (CQMS), although there are multiple documents from different sources across the and medical device industries.

The regulators however, both in Europe and the US, expect an effective QMS to be in place for clinical development. Organisations are struggling to effectively implement and integrate these QMS standards, including ISO 9000 principles, ICH10 for CQMS and ICH GCP R2 and R3 CQMS requirements.

This course will provide essential information and guidance to help you achieve regulatory compliance in this evolving area of clinical quality, including EMA guidance on computerised systems and ICH GCP R3 data governance.

Benefits of Attending



Understand developing regulatory requirements for clinical quality management systems (CQMS)

Review proposed CQMS framework Consider best practice in key CQMS areas

Certification



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

Day 1

What is clinical quality and CQMS?



Quality principles and definitions Proposed CQMS framework

New industry CQMS framework



The components of a CQMS Quality by design - what does it mean and how does it apply to clinical research and the CQMS?

QMS - compliance deficiencies



What are inspectors looking for?

Feedback from the regulators - hot inspection topics and trends Balancing strict regulations and progress in research

Documentation supporting CQMS

Enrol or reserve

Day 2

Importance of KPIs in your QMS and governance



Documentation of KPIs and key performance tolerance levels

Quality tolerance limits (QTL) Management review and governance of a CQMS

Risk-based component of CQMS



Risk methodologies to include in CQMS ICH GCP R2 and R3 risk-based elements of a CQMS

Vendor oversight



Outsourcing and partnership

Demonstrating and documenting vendor oversight to inspectors Metrics and KPIs

Issues and CAPA management

Correction, corrective action, preventive action and root cause analysis

Key consideration for computer systems and governance and validation



Essentials of validation

EMA guidance on computer systems

ICH GCP R3 governance

What are inspectors looking for? AI

QMS - technology solutions

Examples of technology solutions and support technologies for CQMS

