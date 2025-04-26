Lower House Speaker Concludes Iraq Visit With Meetings At Kurdistan Parliament

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi on Saturday visited the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where he met with several heads of parliamentary blocs at the conclusion of his official visit to Iraq.Safadi said Jordan has entered its second centennial with a comprehensive modernization vision that has expanded the participation of women and youth across all sectors, particularly in parliamentary work.He noted that under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan's modernization roadmap across political, economic, and administrative tracks has strengthened participatory governance and driven forward development and progress in all fields.Safadi emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise between the Jordanian Parliament and the Kurdistan Parliament, particularly in enhancing legislative and oversight practices.For their part, the heads of parliamentary blocs in the Kurdistan Parliament expressed a strong desire to bolster parliamentary cooperation. They underscored the significance of such efforts to improve legislative and oversight performance in both parliaments.They also highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Jordan, the Kurdistan Region, and all components of Iraq, stressing that parliamentary visits are a crucial step toward translating this cooperation into practical initiatives that will benefit both sides.