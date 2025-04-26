Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King, Queen Attend Pope's Funeral

2025-04-26 02:01:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Vatican City, April 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, attended Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.
Leaders from around the world gathered to pay their respects to the late pontiff at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Pope Francis passed away last Monday after a long life dedicated to advocating for world peace and the values of justice, tolerance, and love.
His Majesty had met with Pope Francis several times between 2013 and 2024, including during the 2014 papal pilgrimage to Jordan, which included a visit to the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan).

