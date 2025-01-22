Norwegian Cruise Line announces limited-time discounts for Indian guests booking their cruises in January

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai: 22nd January 2025 - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), an innovator in global cruise travel with a 58-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced exciting New Year offers for Indian travellers making bookings this month to their dream destinations across the world!

NCL’s limited-time offer will run from January 22- 31, 2025, giving each guest up to $2,000 off on their booking, plus $200 onboard credit (OBC) for cruises that with an itinerary of six days or more.

Guests can take advantage of NCL’s one-of-a-kind ‘More at Sea™’ offering premium onboard benefits like an unlimited Open Bar, Specialty dining, excursion credit for exploring more of each destination, Wi-Fi package and more, all aimed at enhancing the cruising experience for guests.

Sailing to over 400 of the world’s most popular destinations, NCL offers travellers unparalleled opportunities to explore breathtaking locations across multiple continents. Whether you’re seeking a Mediterranean getaway, an island-hopping adventure through the Greek Isles, a scenic journey through Northern Europe, or an exciting exploration of Alaska or the Caribbean, NCL’s carefully curated itineraries cater to every type of traveller with up to 50 convenient departure ports worldwide.

“NCL’s one of a kind More at Sea™ presents an exceptional opportunity for travellers around the world to embark on unforgettable voyages at extraordinary value! We invite Indian travellers to take advantage of these fantastic offers that will give them an opportunity to cruise anywhere in the world economically,” said Manoj Singh, Country Head, India. “With our range of global itineraries to over 400 destinations we are providing even more of what our guests love.”

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to 'Experience More At Sea™' by providing them with more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on their vacation. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, visit For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit







MENAFN22012025004502009770ID1109116330