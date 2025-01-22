(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The witnessed a significant upturn on January 22, 2025, as reported by major news outlets. Bitcoin's price soared to $105,627.43, marking a 3.34% increase in 24 hours. This surge followed President Donald Trump's inauguration and subsequent pro-crypto policy announcements.



Investors flocked to ETFs, injecting $802.6 million on January 21 alone. The iShares Trust led the charge with a staggering $661.9 million inflow. Other ETFs also saw substantial gains, reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency exposure.



Trading volume hit $77.99 billion, underscoring the market's heightened activity. Bitcoin's price climbed from $101,002.39 to a peak of $107,180.92 before settling at its current level. This movement suggests strong bullish sentiment among traders and investors.



The Trump administration's crypto-friendly stanc played a crucial role in this rally. The SEC's new cryptocurrency task force aims to develop a clear regulatory framework. This move has bolstered confidence in the crypto market, attracting more institutional players.







Technical indicators further support the bullish trend. The Relative Strength Inde stood at 68, indicating strong momentum without reaching overbought territory. The MACD showed a bullish crossover, hinting at potential continued upward movement.



On-chain metrics also paint a positive picture. Active Bitcoin addresses increased by 10% to 1.2 million, signaling growing network activity. This uptick suggests broader adoption and usage of the cryptocurrency.



Industry leaders expressed optimism about the market's direction. Binance CEO Richard Teng predicted new all-time highs for the cryptocurrency sector this year. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discussed potential stablecoin regulations and their impact on the market.

Bitcoin Surges Past $105,000 as Trump's Return Ignites Crypto Rally

Bitcoin currently trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This position reinforces the strong bullish trend. Traders now watch key resistance levels at $106,840 and $108,460 for potential breakouts.



The crypto market's resurgence aligns with principles of financial freedom and self-responsibility. It challenges traditional financial systems and offers alternatives to centralized control. However, investors should remain cautious of potential volatility in this dynamic market.



As the crypto landscape evolves, it continues to attract diverse participants. From retail investors to large institutions, the market's growth reflects changing attitudes towards digital assets. The coming days may bring further developments in this exciting financial frontier.

