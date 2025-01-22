HDFC Mutual Fund Launches Planet Aspirations Quiz 2024-25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st January, 2025: HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), one of India's leading mutual fund house, announces the launch of the HDFC MF Planet Aspirations Quiz 2024-25, an investor education and awareness initiative. This quiz aims to be one of the largest quizzes with schools focused on financial literacy, to build financial awareness and curiosity among young minds across the country. It will cover various aspects of finance, banking, commerce, and basic business concepts, making it both educational and engaging.

The program is designed for students from grades 5 to 8. Registration is open until January 30th 2025, and the competition will unfold across four rounds, combining digital and physical formats to ensure maximum participation and engagement. The preliminary screening round was conducted online starting from January 6th, 2025, allowing students to participate from their homes or schools.

The top 2425 participants will advance to the quarter-finals, to be held at HDFC Mutual Fund offices across the country from February 3rd 2025 to February 8th 2025. The semi-finals, to be streamed on YouTube, will take place from February 10th 2025 to February 12th 2025. The grand finale will be held on February 19th, 2025, bringing together the nation’s brightest young financial minds. Expert quiz masters Pick Brain Giri and Rashmi will host the event, ensuring an exciting and enriching experience for all participants.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, "We are excited to invite students to participate in the HDFC Mutual Fund Planet Aspirations Quiz, a wonderful opportunity for them to learn about money and investing with Mutual Funds as your preferred Investment Vehicle. In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, it is crucial to equip our next generation with strong financial knowledge and awareness. This quiz will help children explore fundamental concepts of investing and build a brighter financial future. We believe that financial literacy is a key life skill, and through the Planet Aspirations Quiz, our goal is to ignite curiosity, make learning enjoyable, and instil key financial habits early on."

This initiative reflects HDFC Mutual Fund's long-standing commitment to building financial awareness among India's youth, recognizing that early exposure to financial concepts is crucial for developing responsible money management habits. Through innovative educational programs like the Planet Aspirations Quiz, HDFC Mutual Fund continues to play a pivotal role in shaping financially aware and responsible citizens of tomorrow.

Website: HDFC MF Planet Aspirations Quiz 2024-25



An Investor Education and Awareness Initiative



