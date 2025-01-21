Date
1/21/2025 11:59:37 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group. : Released findings from its study What Companies are Doing to Tackle Escalating Global supply chain Challenges. The study shows that 74% of the supply chain and logistics leaders surveyed view technology as fundamental or highly important to their organization's growth strategy in the face of rising global trade challenges, such as tariffs and trade barriers, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability. Descartes Systems Group.
shares T are trading up $1.58 at $168.81.
