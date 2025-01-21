(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group. : Released findings from its study What Companies are Doing to Tackle Escalating Global Challenges. The study shows that 74% of the chain and logistics leaders surveyed view as fundamental or highly important to their organization's growth strategy in the face of rising global trade challenges, such as tariffs and trade barriers, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability. Descartes Systems Group. shares T are trading up $1.58 at $168.81.



