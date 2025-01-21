Sun Communities, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; February 10, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sun Communities, Inc. ("Sun Communities, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: SUI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sun Communities, Inc. investors have until February 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, the defendants provided investors with critical information regarding SUI's accounting practices and internal controls over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after the market closed, an investment research report raised concerns about the integrity of SUI's Board, as well as the company's governance, controls, and financial disclosures. This revelation prompted an immediate reaction from investors and analysts. As a result, SUI's stock price experienced a sharp decline. From a closing price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, the stock dropped to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

